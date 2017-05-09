Use resources to develop capital city

Instead of imposing existing litter laws to beautify the city, NCDC had conveniently banned betel nut trading (a culturally inherit past time habit).

Looking around smoke butts, plastic bags, empty cans and so forth also contribute at a larger scale to the overall look and uncleanliness of Port Moresby city.

A simple non-economist and any thinking person can attest that the growth and rapid expansion of the city’s economy has significantly contributed and fuelled the betel nut trade and the existence of settlements.

A thinking governor of NCDC, whoever that comes into office after this election hopefully will utilise and use these two – betel nut and settlements as a developing partner rather than as enemies.

We have to utilise our own resources and opportunities to foster a balanced development for this capital city of Papua New Guinea.

Brenson Kaupa

Gordon

