Usino village farmer pleased with watermelon harvest

WOMEN in the inland pipeline area of the Ramu NiCo project in Usino-Bundi district, Madang are beginning to reap rewards from the vegetable seeds supplied by the Community Affairs Department of Ramu NiCo based at the Kurumbukari mine.

One of these women is Ada Amos Ligai from Usino village.

Ligai has since last month made a big harvest of watermelons from her garden.

Ligai used more than two hectares of her land for watermelon.

Last month, she started harvesting water melons from her garden and is earning a good income from them.

Her prices range from K5 to K30.

She is transporting her produce to sell in Lae due to high demand from customers.

“After harvesting all watermelons here, I plan to cultivate the land at Ainangri village near Ramu River which my family allocated to me for farming,” Ligai said.

Ligai thanked Ramu NiCo for the seeds.

