Vacate property immediately, says KULLG

THE Kimbe Urban Local Level Government (KULLG) in West New Britain has issued a months’ notice to occupiers of a portion of State land known as Kimbe Shipping Transport (KST) to vacate the land.

The notice to quit was issued by town manager Joseph Dabok to Ben Waluka and his family who are currently occupying the portion of land at Gizo.

Dabok in his letter dated March 21, 2017, stated that it was in the interest of all parties concerned that the KULLG formally request the occupiers of the land to abide by the notice and vacate the property without delay.

“Our records showed that the title of the land was awarded to KST who is a land rate tax payer to the Urban LLG after the Foursquare Church was relocated.”

The land, described as Section 28 Allotment 4 in Kimbe town, was leased to the KST Limited in 2014 for construction of staff houses for its workers.

The land title was issued by the WNB lands division.

