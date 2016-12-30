‘Vaccination health measure for saving lives of children, mothers’

VACCINATION is a cost-effective public health measure for saving lives of children and women from preventable diseases, according to the National Health Plan 2011-2020.

World Health Organisation technical officer for expanded programme on immunisation Dr Mohammad Salim Reza said the health plan by the Department of Health had identified improvement of child survival through vaccination of children and women as one of its key priority areas.

Reza told The National that EPI had become a priority programme for Department of Health and the Papua New Guinea Government since it became effectively operational as a routine immunisation system in 1985. “The Government has shown strong commitment to reach every child and mother with quality immunisation services over the course of 2011-2015 period to reduce mortality and morbidity arising from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Reza said.

He said the EPI was currently one of the six key programmes within the Family Health Services Branch of the Public Health Division of the health department providing all six antigens for preventable childhood killer diseases in all parts of the country.

Reza said the objectives of expanded immunisation programme set by Department of Health were; to reach coverage of immunisation of more than 90 per cent of target population at the national level and at least 90 per cent of target population at the district level; maintain poliomyelitis-free status of the country; eliminate measles; control hepatitis B; eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus; ensure injection safety and introduce new vaccines and innovative technologies.

