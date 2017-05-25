Vaccination ‘stops’ cancer

By OGIA MIAMEL

UP to 1500 women in the country die from cervical cancer every year, making vaccination for young girls all the more important, an official says.

Kaugere clinic manager Janet Pongone, the Moresby-South vaccination programme team leader, said girls must be vaccinated to protect them from contracting cervical cancer.

It is provided for free in the National Capital District.

She urged parents to make sure girls between 9 and 14 are vaccinated.

“If you have any doubts and have not signed the consent forms, I’m encouraging every parents to sign that. Prevention is better than cure,” Pongone told The National.

She said the HPV virus was transmitted through sex and could take between 15 and 20 years to develop into the first stage of cervical cancer.

“The main sign is bleeding during or after sexual contact, virginal smell, pain in the hips and down the leg, sometimes pain lower abdomen,” she said.

“When these signs happen, it shows that the disease is already there. So it’s better to get the vaccine early. The prime age is 30 to 50. These women can still reproduce and contribute to the nation and their families.”

