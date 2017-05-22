Vaccine fridges boost for immunisation

IMMUNISATION of children in the Hela province will be boosted with the distribution of vaccine fridges by Oil Search Foundation (OSF) and the Hela Provincial Health Authority (HPHA).

OSF chief executive officer Kymberley Kepore said they handed over at least 11 vaccine fridges, 22 vaccine cool boxes, 44 vaccine carriers and 11 solar generators with panels to the Hela Provincial Hospital to support its vaccination programme.

“Immunisation is critical to the survival of children but for vaccines to work, they must be kept cold. The fridges will help the Hela Provincial Health Authority (HPHA) to vaccinate children across Hela and prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles,” Kepore said.

She said items costing US$150,000 (K463,000) were bought by the foundation through a partnership with Unicef (international children’s fund).

HPHA chief executive Dr Gunzee Gawin thanked OSF and Unicef for their partnership arrangement that enabled the procurement of the vaccine fridges and coolers.

He said that would allow health workers in the province to have a wider reach: “Like many provinces in PNG, Hela has many isolated villages which often results in low immunisation coverage by heath workers.

“These items will go a long way in helping our cold chain activities bring much-needed vaccinations to the children of Hela and hopefully improve health indicators in our province.”

