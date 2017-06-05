Vaieke wins championship

OUTSIDER Hane Vaieke stole the show winning the Papua New Guinea National Women’s Snooker Championship on Saturday.

She beat title favourite and 12-time champion Geua John 3-1 in a best-of-five-frames semifinal to make the title decider against Helen Samuel, who had dispatched May Vare 3-0 in her semi.

Vaieke, who has been a regular on the Port Moresby women’s snooker scene, pulled off the upset of the championship defeating John and was able to carry that form through to the final where she beat veteran Samuel 4-1 in a best-of-seven series.

The determination and commitment over many years has borne fruit for Vaieke, who grabbed her chance with both hands against a lackluster John, and etched her name on the National Gaming Control Board-sponsored cup.

Vaieke said she had competed at eight championships with her best efforts seeing her make the top 16.

“I have never made the quarter-finals and semifinals but today I’m lost of words and it’s unbelievable that I won,” Vaieke said.

“I’m still shaking and shocked by the win as it’s been all hard work over the years and with the support of my family members and coming this far to win the major crown is awesome for me.

“This is my first grand final appearance. I beat defending champion Geua John in the semi-final 3-1 and went on to beat May Vare 4-1 in the final.

“Playing against Geua in the semis was a big challenge for me and I just played my heart out,” she said.

“If I lost to Geua I wouldn’t have been disappointed because she was the defending champ.

“It was tough because Geua is a great player but somehow managed to beat her.

“Now I have to defend the title in the 2017 championship.” There were other players like former champions Agnes Mawi, Madeleine Kaina, Dolly Berua, Jane Laigi and Raka Holt chasing the finals as well.

PNG Billiards and Snooker Association vice-president John Chan thanked NGCB for their continued sponsorship as well as The National, Grafitti Signs, Strickland Agencies and Street Scene and venues Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club for hosting the games.

Like this: Like Loading...