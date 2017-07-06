Vala’s unbeaten century gives Cheaters win

AN unbeaten century by Assad Vala led the Cheaters to victory while the Sharks were too good for the Diamonds in the Hebou Shield men’s 50-over and women’s T20 divisions yesterday.

The Cheaters posted a mammoth 279/9, thanks to an unbeaten 117 from Vala.

His 78-ball innings, consisted of seven boundaries and six 6s.

Vala was ably supported by Jason Kila (43), Hiri Hiri (32) and Dogodo Bau (23) who all made valuable contributions with the bat for the Cheaters.

Alei Nao was the star with the ball for the Warriors, taking 3-49, while spinners Mahuru Dai (2-26) and Vagi Boko (2-50) both took two wickets each.

In reply, the Warriors were unable to keep pace with the required run-rate, eventually being bowled out for a disappointing 162 in only 27 overs.

Vani Vagi Morea top scored for the Warriors with 79 runs while Tau Nou (3-14) and Oala James (2-14) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the Cheaters.

In the women’s division, the Sharks had a comfortable 13-run win over the Diamonds.

The Sharks posted 152/7 off their allotted 20 overs thanks to a brilliant half century from Konio Oala (55) with Geua Tom (22 not out) and Nao Ani Vare (21) both making valuable contributions with the bat.

Kopi John (2-9) and Isabel Kari (2-27) both picked up a couple of wickets while Kaia Arua (1-21) and Mairi Tom (1-35) snared a wicket each for the Sharks beating the Diamonds.

In reply, the Diamonds managed only 139/7 with Kopi John (59), Pauke Siaka (32) and Isabel Kari (27) the best with the bat for the Diamonds.

The Sharks take on the Piranas tomorrow at Amini Park No.2 while the match between the Titans and the Cheaters in the men’s 50-over division has been postponed to the end of this month.

On Tuesday, Tony Ura starred with a century for the Titans in the men’s division while Veru Kila Frank steered the Piranas to a comfortable victory in the women’s T20 opener.

