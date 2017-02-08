Value, credibility vital in investigation

VALUE and credibility are important in all investigations and must be safe-guarded all the way to the court house, a senior police officer says.

Police Internal Affairs director Robert Ali said an investigation went through a process and the investigator must ensure that evidence was preserved from the start of the investigation to the conviction of an offender.

He said this during a week-long investigation workshop for police station commanders in National Capital District yesterday.

“Evidence must be preserved from the time you commence your investigation,” Ali said.

“For example, from the time when the person is arrested and you know witnesses that are there to give you valuable information so that you can successfully prosecute the case, to ensure that all that information is secured to process it all the way through.

“And then we have techniques of interviewing where there are specific requirements under the law that we must conform to because these are matters that will be tested in court. So when you see it, it preserves the chain of evidence all the way through into court house till it comes out.”

