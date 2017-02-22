Value yourselves, Kekedo tells Unitech intakes

THE Chancellor of the University of Technology, Jean Kekedo, pictured, has urged first-year students to value themselves as Papua New Guineans who have been given an opportunity and to give back what the country and parents have done for you over the past years.

Speaking at the university’s Taraka campus in Lae on Monday, Kekedo told the students: “The rule books of life and the constitution are the guidelines that direct you to be successful graduates.

“Many of you have passed the aptitude test and that’s why you are here to study.

“Value your scholarships and make use of the opportunity you have to graduate from the university as it is the student’s responsibility to support the investment of your parents, family and Papua New Guinea.

“For PNG to develop, we must have graduates from this university that are skilled in many different felids.

“Stop provincial violence and get together as a PNG family.

“Do not be manipulated by leaders but act independently as future leaders.”

Kekedo assured students that the administration has given its best to make sure that the campus was secure. She said all male dormitories have been fenced to discourage people from outside entering the university.

Kekedo reminded students of their responsibilities and to be obedient to the code of ethics in the institution, adding that working together would create a better and conducive environment.

Like this: Like Loading...