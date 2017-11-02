Vanimo gets access to Wi-Fi services

VANIMO in West Sepik will access Telikom’s wi-fi services for the first time following the installation of an antenna on its exchange.

Vanimo branch business manager Francis Pianz said the installation coincided with Telikom’s 4G mobile service to enhance internet speed and connectivity in Vanimo town for customers.

Pianz said customers would now enjoy the Wi-Fi service through their smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to access internet services.

Technical engineer Kenneth John said despite the bad weather condition, they were able to install the antenna successfully on the tower.

John said he had received positive feedback from people who said they could now access the Wi-Fi cellular.

