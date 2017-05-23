Vanua helps Coasters home

By HUXLEY LOVAI

NORMAN Vanua’s 66 runs off 27 balls (not out) helped guide Coasters to a 48-run victory over Kempa in the premier men’s match of the ITI Trophy challenge at Amini Park on Sunday.

Vanua, a PNG Barramundi, came in as the fourth batsman and lifted the run rate of the Coasters after an impressive start to the innings from openers Micah Pokana (36) and Jeremiah Kila (41) with a 62-run partnership. Kempa’s bowling attack kept the pressure on Coasters as Pokana was the first to be dismissed followed by Charles Amini Jr (17).

When Vanua joined Kila at the crease, Coasters where 94/2 by the 12th over.

Vanua wasted little time scoring the first of his six boundaries off the second ball he faced.

Vanua and Kila went on the offensive with quick running between the wickets, keeping the Kempa fielders on their toes.

Vanua’s four sixes took the pressure off Kila, who then skilfully worked the ball around the field for singles.

After Kila was eventually caught off the bowling of Muhuta Kivung, Coasters fifth batsman Simon Atai came to the crease and contributed a handy 17 runs before being bowled by Greg Baeau. Vanua and Atai ensured that Coasters posted a defendable total of 186/4.

Greg Baeau was the best of the Kempa bowlers with 30/2.

