Vanua runs business as study project

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SOME businesses start as a hobby but Heather Vanua started her Ni-Van Tailoring business differently.

She registered her business with the Investment Promotion Authority in 2016 after noticing the increased interest of professional women who wanted to take time out of their daily schedule to learn sewing.

“This business is part of my community project towards completing my Master’s degree on Science in Administration with emphasis in Management,” Vanua said.

She is currently doing an online study under the Adventist International Institute of Advance Studies in the Philippines.

As part of her community project towards completing her Master’s, Vanua decided to conduct the beginner’s sewing classes for professional women for four hours on Sundays.

Because she – a teacher by profession – has the love for sewing, Vanua felt that teaching sewing was the best community project she could undertake. She told The National that the outcome of her business would be assessed with her academic results to acquire her Masters.

She also offers classes on other days like Mondays and Thursdays on specific times. The fees for classes on each days vary.

The first beginners sewing classes started in 2015 February in Port Moresby and attracted more than 100 professional women, unemployed mothers and girls.

The successful outcome of the sewing project attracted many more women who wanted to learn sewing. Heather decided to formally register with IPA.

Vanua desires to extend the sewing classes to rural communities.

She hopes to partner with any organization who would assist in making this vital skill available to the rural women and young girls who would like to learn sewing, in the near future.

She is based at Laurabada Avenue, Angau Drive, Boroko Lot 42 Section 122 in Port Moresby.

