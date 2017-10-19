Vanuatu ready, says Waiwai

By ISAAC LIRI

FOLLOWING a recent visit to the host city of the 2017 Mini Pacific Games, Team PNG chief of delegation Emma Waiwai, pictured, says Port Vila, Vanuatu, will be ready to receive participating teams in December.

Having hosted the mini games back in 1993, the island nation has transformed rapidly under the guidance of chief executive Clint Flood, a key figure behind the scenes in the success of the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

Recalling the success of 2015, Waiwai said some Vanuatu delegates who visited PNG picked up ideas on how to prepare and manage a successful sporting event which was something PNG should be grateful for in terms of setting an example to smaller Pacific island nations.

“I was there for the chief of delegations meeting and I was pretty surprised because I didn’t expect to see the progress of the venues going well at that time of the year,” Waiwai said.

“They got Clint Flood on board as chief exectuive officer in October last year and from then up till now the whole place has transformed. Out of the 14 sports that will be played during the games, 12 of the sports will be played in one area which makes it so easier for all the teams.

“The venues are almost completed and they have an international zone where all the athletes will be having their meals while staying in classrooms in schools.

“Port Vila is a nice place with a nice atmosphere. I am sure all teams going there including PNG will have a wonderful time.”

Waiwai said the host country has also prepared their team well with an objective to be competitive against all teams.

She also told all chief of delegations during the meet that Papua New Guinea would be going to defend its title after winning the mini games in 2013 in Wallis and Futuna.

