Variarata park revamp progressing well: Jica

A FIVE-year pilot project to redevelop the Variarata National Park in Central is progressing well with certain targets under the project achieved, an official says.

During a project update to landowner leaders at Sogeri on Friday, Hideki Imai from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) urged landowners to take full ownership of the project.

“It’s a technical cooperation where the Japanese government through Jica is working in cooperation with the PNG government through the Conservation and Environment Protection (Cepa) to deliver this project,” he said.

Imai told landowners that the project was about looking at the viability and potential of their resource and harnessing it to generate an income.

“At the end of the day, we are only coming to assist, develop and build local capacity and it’s you that will benefit,” he said.

“Whenever there is a need for community support and participation, we must all work together to develop this very important resource you have.”

