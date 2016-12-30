Vaviau claim local game fishing honours

By JACK AMI

THE fourth Pepewagolo Wagivoro Game Fishing 2016 champions Oraraka Vaviau dethroned two-time champions Kapagerega last Saturday.

The event was staged at the Pepewagolo Wagivoro bluff in Marshall Lagoon, Central, and dedicated to the founder, the late Ray Ovo, who initiated the competition in 2013.

Coordinator Ora Poma said since 2013, the Kapagerega family were the reigning game fishing title holders but were unseated by the Vaviau family.

Poma said this year the Vaviau tribe took a step further by introducing minor prizemoney and also donated the Pepewagolo Wagivoro Game Fishing shield for the competition in memory of Ovo.

The Vaviaus said the shield symbolised commitment, collaboration, companionship and loyalty among the fishermen of the area.

Poma said the late Ovo had a big heart and was a cheerful giver in all activities he sponsored.

“He believed that through such events, there would always be unity and prosperity,” Poma said.

The game fishing competition is a family-oriented event and is hosted by the people of Pepewagolo Wagivoro bluff, where six family heads from the Purivarage Oraraka ancestral line.

