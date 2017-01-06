VC: We are still awaiting govt

LUKE KAMA

THE University of PNG had no option but to force students to pay more fees this year so that classes can continue, Vice-Chancellor Prof Albert Mellam says.

He said the Government had promised, but yet to deliver, the K12 million to finance the revised 2016 academic year.

“The main concern was the lack of funding from Government (to UPNG) to provide essential services and deliver its academic programmes,” Mellam said.

The National Executive Council had approved the K12m to fund the recommencement of teaching and learning activities to complete semesters one and two of the 2016 academic year.

It followed the eight-week protest by students which disrupted classes in June and July last year.

Mellam said the university council was mindful of the possible loss of academic opportunities for students if the 2016 Semester Two classes were not completed.

So the council agreed to continue the semester two programmes on Jan 16, 2017.

“Therefore, the 2017 tuition fee structure for new and continuing students (if the Government does not pay up) will be revised to ensure that all academic programmes and non-academic services can be delivered in a timely and professional manner.”

Mellam said students accepted to enrol in the various programmes should pay the required fees by Feb 10.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Don Polye said it was unfair to demand more fees from the students.

He called on the UPNG administration not to deny the students their right to education.

