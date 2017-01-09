VC: Uni to mark 20-yr anniversary

THE University of Goroka (UOG) will celebrate its 20th anniversary in March, Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare says.

In March 1997, the Goroka Secondary School Teachers Training College was declared a university after the University of Goroka Act was passed.

“As a teacher education institute, UOG has continued the tradition of preparing teachers for over 50 years,” Prof Sinebare said.

The Goroka campus was established as a primary teachers college in the 1960s under the Department of Education.

It later became a secondary school teachers college.

Sinebare, a former secretary for Education, said in 1976 the college became a campus of the University of PNG.

In March 1997, the campus became the University of Goroka.

Like this: Like Loading...