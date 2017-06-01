Vendor points out factors causing social problems

A VENDOR in Port Moresby says the overcrowding in settlements is contributing to social problems in the city.

Sana Dokopa, president of an informal vendors’ body called the Port Moresby Umbrella Association, told The National that she lived in a settlement where there was no services like housing, water supply, sanitation and electricity.

“You can just tell the difference between our children and those from families living in proper houses, having formal jobs to sustain a better living,” he said.

“Because of the overcrowding and lack of basic services, issues like rape and others creep into our societies.”

Dokopa said children and youths look for ways to sustain themselves thus resorting to criminal and obscene activities for survival.

Office of Urbanisation director and chairman Max Kep said the Government must have proper settlement plans.

He said more people were moving to settlements as infrastructure developments were taking place.

“There are policies in place to address such issues but the lack of proper resource allocation have made it difficult for us to implement those policies,” he said.

Kep said money and financing was the main challenge they faced.

“So the government needs to look into making proper plans for our people to settle in the future.”

