Vendors to use Boroko market says Parkop

VENDORS from Central will start using the Boroko market once the drainage is done, says NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

He told The National that the market was still standing idle as they thought vendors from Gordon would use it when Gordon would be demolished and reconstructed.

“But at the same time, Central government wants a market for their vendors so we have decided to give Boroko market to them,” Parkop said.

He said currently the market was going through some construction still.

“I think they are just working on the drainage and once they are done the vendors would be allowed to use the market.”

He said and for the vendors at Gordon, they would use the Hohola and Lareva markets when construction began at Gordon.

Meanwhile, Parkop told The National that they would build a small to medium entrepreneur (SME) type market at Six-Mile in Port Moresby.

“We have awarded the contract but it’s just now a matter of allocating the money,” he said.

He said the market would cost about K18 million as it was going to be a different concept of market.

“It will be a bit of the ordinary type market but also SME type as we will create space for small to medium entrepreneurs to build their businesses and see their pathway to formal and bigger businesses,” he added.

Parkop said they were working with the National Government on this market concept.

