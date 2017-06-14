Vessel will provide usual cargo service: Zeming

MV Lady Zeming will be back this week to provide the usual cargo and passenger service to Finschhafen, Sialum, Wasu and Umboi Islands people in the Tewae-Siassi district.

Fisheries and Marine Resources and MP Mao Zeming, pictured, said the vessel went through a mechanical service in Madang on Jan 9 after almost three years in operation.

Zeming refuted claims in The National (June 8) enquiring the certification of the vessel.

He said that the ship was a motorised landing barge certified to carry 394 tons, was 48.5m in length and 9 metres in width.

“The Tewae-Siassi district development authority followed all government procurement procedures before purchasing the ship,” Zeming said.

He said shipping was a costly business. “However, shipping is a costly business as well as the conducts survey each year,” he said.

“Docking for a survey report – they are mandatory each year for any ship operating in Papua New Guinea waters – and all National Maritime Safety Authority safety requirements have to be met before clearance is given for the ship to sail.”

Zeming said the vessel came into full operation on June 3, 2014, and provided affordable services to Finschhafen, Tewae-Siassi and Kabwum districts soon after the Lutheran Shipping Service went into liquidation.

