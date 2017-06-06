Vetting exercise delay irks MP

NATIONAL Alliance Party Leader Patrick Pruaitch says the stalled clan-vetting exercise for the PNG-LNG project is depriving landowners and the five affected provinces of benefits.

Pruaitch, pictured, said in a statement that the failure to complete the clan-vetting exercise in Hela was blocking the distribution of “several hundred million kina” in royalties and development levies to five provincial governments and around 60,000 landowners”.

“At a time when Government revenues are sliding, the use of these funds that are stuck in trust accounts would have gone a considerable way in boosting growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which fell from 10.5 per cent in 2015 to two per cent last year.”

He also highlighted “missed opportunities” by the Government to boost the economy by getting two major projects off the ground.

He named the P’nyang gas project and the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold mine. Pruaitch said the start-up of either the gas or the mining project would have supported the economy and ensured that GDP growth would not have fallen to two per cent last year.

“With weak commodity prices, the next Government will have a difficult time turning the economy around.”

Pruaitch said the previous NA-led government had started projects, including Simberi in New Ireland, Hidden Valley gold mines in Morobe and Ramu Nickel in Madang.

