Vice-regal election on Feb 9

By MALUM NALU

THE new governor-general will be elected on Feb 9, according to Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc.

The six-year term of Sir Michael Ogio expires on Feb 24. He assumed the office on Feb 25, 2011.

Zurenuoc explained to Parliament yesterday the procedure for the nomination of a new vice-regal, saying he could be elected “within the period of three months before the completion of the normal term of office of the governor-general”.

He said a secret ballot would be conducted in Parliament on Feb 9 “to fill the imminent vacancy”.

So far, four candidates are vying for the position – former defence force commander Ted Diro, former State minister Sir Pato Kakaraya, Kabwum MP Bob Dadae and former Speaker Timothy Bonga.

Zurenuoc said the nomination forms must contain the mark or signature of:

The proposer who shall be a Member of Parliament;

The person proposed as accepting the nomination; and,

Not less than 15 other MPs.

“The completed forms must be handed to the Acting Clerk of Parliament no later than 12.30pm on Monday, Jan 30, 2017,” he said.

Zurenuoc said the acting clerk could reject a proposal for nomination if:

The proposer of the nomination was not on the prescribed form;

The proposal was not signed by at least 15 MPs; or,

He had reasonable cause to believe, and did believe, the person nominated was not qualified for appointment as the governor-general.

Meanwhile, acting Clerk Kala Aufa told The National yesterday Parliament would sit for three weeks because Zurenuoc had set Feb 9 as the date for the election of a new governor-general.

“They (MPs) have no choice but to sit for three weeks as required by the law,” Aufa said.

Nominations for the governor-general opened yesterday and would close next Monday, Jan 30.

He said the three weeks would allow Parliament to discuss other outstanding matters including bills.

Dadae, a three-time Kabwum MP told, The National he had the support of the ruling People’s National Congress and the Opposition.

Like this: Like Loading...