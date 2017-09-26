Victim’s relatives call on police for answers

A SECTION of the National Highway in Southern Highlands has been closed by relatives of a man shot to death allegedly by police.

They want the police officer involved in the shooting before they lift the roadblock.

The section is at Walum Junction in the Imbonggu district.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Western command) deputy commander Mark Yangen travelled to Walum with the police mobile squad from Mendi and the criminal investigation unit and met the relatives.

Former councillor Tenge Torongo said there was a fight between two brothers and someone had called the police to come and stop it.

Torongo said no one threatened the police officers or stoned them. But they allegedly fired shots.

“We have seen the policeman who fired the shot that killed our son,” he said.

“All we want is he must surrender to the police.

“That will give peace to the grieving relatives and we will reopen the road.”

Yangen promised them that the law would deal with whoever was responsible for the shooting after a full investigation was carried out.

“You cannot close the road and deprive the rights of people,” he said.

“We assure you that a full investigation will be carried out by the CID and the law will deal with the law breakers.”

He urged the relatives to reopen the road to the public.

Like this: Like Loading...