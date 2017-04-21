Victims’ relatives testify

FIVE people told the Rabaul Queen ferry trial yesterday of the last time they saw their family members who were on board the vessel when it sank.

On trial at the Kokopo national court are ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain Anthony Tsiau.

Both are facing 172 charges of manslaughter and for sending or taking an unseaworthy vessel out to sea. Robin Nodi, from Chimbu, said he boarded the ship at Kimbe, along with his mother, Anna Kondi, younger brother Wayne and sister Nerolyne.

He has not seen his mother and sister since the tragedy and has been taking care of Wayne.

New Ireland’s Caroline Watt said her sister Brenda had boarded the ship with one-year-old daughter Michelle on Feb 1, 2012.

She was asked to confirm an exhibit of a post mortem document provided by the doctor who performed the autopsy on Brenda.

She confirmed receiving it after the sinking of the vessel. Michelle was never found.

Cama Paul, from Menyama district, in Morobe, said his daughter Caris was on the ship returning from New Ireland to Lae after holidaying with her teacher.

Sharp told Paul that Caris’s name was not on the manifest.

