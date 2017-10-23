Victims’ remains to be taken abroad for testing

THE remains of the 10 Chinese nationals who died in a fire in Manus last month will be taken overseas for DNA testing, police say.

Manus police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said the country currently did not have the facility to carry out such tests.

A team from Port Moresby consisting of officers from the police, forensic, fire, Papua New Guinea Power and health conducted the investigation into the burning down of the Splendid Star supermarket and the death of the10 people in the early hours of Sept 22.

“The investigation team uncovered new evidence linking to the incident which are being withheld due to the sensitivity of the case,” he said.

The team returned to Port Moresby on Wednesday to analyse the findings before returning to the province.

“This is the worst fire disaster and we want

to see a water tight case with hard and credible evidences to be presented in court,” Yapu

said.

He said two suspects were questioned and released pending further investigations.

Yapu appealed to the people of Manus to assist police in the investigations.

