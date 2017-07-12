Victims of shoot-out recovering

THE four men who received gunshot wounds and one run over by a vehicle on Sunday night in Mendi, Southern Highlands, are in a stable condition at the Mendi hospital.

The shoot-out happened in front of the Mendi police station.

Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer Dr Joseph Birisi told The National that his doctors had worked in the night to make sure all were well and only one was at the intensive care unit (ICU) but was stabilised.

Birisi said the incident happened between 11.30 and12pm and the five causalities were rushed to the hospital and doctors treated them.

He said one of the patients who was shot on the chest was in a critical condition as pellets had grazed his lungs and they were full of air and blood. The patient was given blood in the night and is now at ICU and is stabilised.

“Two were shot on the thighs and one has a bone fracture and another only had pellets inside. The fourth patient was shot on the hand (palm) and most of his finger bones were fractured,” he said.

He said the fifth patient that was run over by a vehicle had his thigh bone fractured.

Birisi said the nation-wide shortage of drugs was a nationwide issue and Mendi hospital was lucky to receive some supplies.

“I have talked to my doctors that there will be expected incidents happening and we all must be prepared and my staff are prepared for any emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim at the ICU want police to fully investigate the matter and suspend the policemen involved.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto thanked relatives of the victims for not taking the law into their own hands and allowing police to handle the situation.

