Vietnam experience eyed as PNG catalyst

Papua New Guinea will use the Vietnam experience to further develop the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) concept, Apec Minister Justin Tkatchenko said.

Tkatchenko said the opening of the 6-Mile Saraga market and the Gordon market project currently underway were a step in this direction.

Having visited the Con and Han Markets in Da Nang, Vietnam recently, Tkatchenko believes that this is the beginning of PNG’s expansion into the SME sector.

Han Market is one of the most famous markets in Da Nang city center, near Han River Bridge.

Most tourists to Da Nang travel have been to Han Market for shopping.

Con Market is another prominent shopping venue in Da Nang city centre with over 2000 stalls selling an array of handicrafts, apparel and accessories at wholesale prices.

Also known as Da Nang Commercial Centre, it is widely regarded as the coastal city’s largest and busiest wholesale shopping venue.

