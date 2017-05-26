Vietnamese government opposes illegal fishing: Report

THE Vietnamese government opposes illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a government official says.

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Vu Van Tam made the statement yesterday in reference to the 50 Vietnamese fishermen caught fishing illegally in PNG waters.

“I would like to say thank you to the arrangement made to meet some of the fishermen who were arrested here (on Wednesday),” he said.

“I would like to say thank you to the PNG Government and also NFA (National Fisheries Authority) for the good treatment shown towards the fishermen while they are in prison.

“On that note I would like to confirm that the Vietnam Government never supports the IUU fishing in overseas waters. In fact the fishermen were very poor and have very low education level. From our end, we will now commit towards reducing IUU fishing.”

He said they requested to meet with the fishermen as they wanted to find out what made them to come all the way to PNG waters to fish.

“The purpose of why we wanted to meet with the fishermen was that we wanted to find out from them, firstly on how they were doing in the prison. And secondly on how they managed to go in a very small boat in a very long distance (to arrive in PNG),” he said.

“We tried to find out from them why they came here and conduct IUU fishing.

