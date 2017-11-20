Village birth attendants hailed as death rate drops

By ZACHERY PER

village birth attendants (VBA) in Eastern Highlands have saved many mothers and babies, provincial health authority (PHA) chief executive officer Dr Joseph Apa says.

“The infant-to-maternal mortality rate in the province has dropped because of the efforts of VBAs in the eight districts of Eastern Highlands,” he said.

Apa commended local non-governmental organisation “Touching the Untouchables (TTU)” for providing basic training to VBAs who are helping village mothers and midwives to deliver babies in inaccessible rural areas.

“I am grateful to VBAs who have worked hard over the years as volunteers to assist the local village mothers in labour for successful deliveries of babies,” Apa said.

“They deserve to be recognised by the government for the wonderful work they are doing in communities that lack health facilities.”

Apa pointed these out when welcoming a team from the Prime Minister’s Department and the National Executive Council social and

governance branch as well as a representative from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring who had travelled to Goroka and visited local areas where VBAs

attended to the mothers in labour and healthy village sites including Saviya in Henganofi and Ufeto in Goroka.

Roselyn Melua, representing the health sector from the social and governance branch said it was an eye opener to see VBAs and communities striving to help each other.

