Village houses, food gardens destroyed

LABABIA villagers in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe have been suffering over the last two weeks as floods and landslides flattened the area.

It prompted Governor Kelly Naru and Morobe disaster and emergency manager Charlie Masange to visit the area to assess the situation first-hand.

Village magistrate Tana Kiputung told The National that landslides struck the village on Oct 14 following heavy rain.

He said at that time some of them were still awake and expecting something to happen.

“We had to vacate the village and in doing so, we have not lost a single life. But most of us have lost our belongings and we are wearing what was left. Our gardens are all destroyed,” Kiputung said.

He said they were living on sago but at present sago roots were underwater.

He said a teacher’s house and classroom were destroyed by the swollen Tabare River and 22 houses were swept away when the river diverted its course.

Kiputung said their water supply dam two kilometres away was damaged by the landslide, along with 26 taps in the village.

Villagers were paddling for miles in search of water, he said.

Kiputung said since disaster occurred, there had not been much assistance. However, the Morobe Red Cross recently stepped in to provide containers for water and canvas to put up tents.

The Salamaua local level government supplied two tonnes of rice issued by the disaster office.

“We are very excited to see the head of the province coming over to see for himself the damage caused by the disasters,” Kiputung said.

Naru told the villagers that he had taken heed of some of their needs like moving the school to a new area, restocking of medicines for the aid post and relocation of the village – a long-term plan.

The governor presented K10,000 to the village magistrate and the committees.

