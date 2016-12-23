Village level govt vital tool

By VICKY BAUNKE

VILLAGE level government is a vital tool to manage services and restore power and authority to indigenous people, Lae MP Loujaya Kouza says.

Kouza was speaking to Butibam landowners during a visit by South Korean ambassador Kwak Bum Soo on Wednesday.

She emphasised that the Butibam people were privileged that the government of South Korea was interested in their village level government.

She said a village government level was necessary to address issues affecting indigenous people by working in partnership with the council of chiefs, something that was not provided for under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments.

Kouza said the provincial and national government system has allowed for many to rule in the 89 districts and 22 provinces of PNG and not according to language groups.

“With the existence of language speaking groups under village governments, we allow for a protective mechanism for our customary ways and our languages to be protected and safeguarded,” she said.

“This is also to protect our rules in the customary setting that would promote leadership and respect of our own people, to promote the preservation of our language and to be able to work in harmony with the changes that are happening around us.

