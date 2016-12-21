Village opens new staff quarters

A GROUP of villagers was told to nurture their children well so that they can become useful citizens.

Central administrator Gei Raga relayed this message to the villagers of Wame in the Koiari local level government during the opening of staff quarters at the Wame aid post.

He said parents must make sure their children became strong and healthy citizens in the community.

Raga said good administrators would ensure an improvement to service delivery.

Central Governor Kila Hoada who opened the aid post facilities encouraged the people to look after the facilities.

“Education and respect for one another in the community is of paramount importance,” Hoada said.

“People must look after their land and work on it and not laze around.”

He challenged the parents to make sure their children go to school as they have a right to education.

“Education is vital,” Hoada said.

He also urged the Koiari people to be self-reliant and not rely on the government for everything.

