Village rebuilt to match town setting

A village in the Umi-Atzera LLG of Morobe is slowly being rebuilt to become self-reliant after it was burnt down by a neighbouring tribe a decade ago.

Intsi villagers have formed an association to develop hamlets and rebuild lives.

The villagers established the Markham Hewagi Cooperative Society to be the driver in executing community development aspirations.

Personal viability training facilitator Alex Watson said the whole Intsi village was burnt down in 2007 by a nearby tribe following arguments over intermarriages.

“When in ashes the community decided to build the village to match the setting of a town or suburb,” said Watson.

The Markham Hewagi Cooperative Society conducted training for villagers which has enabled them to plan and execute developments in agriculture, transport, health, education, and small to medium enterprises in a three-year programme.

Watson conducted awareness programmes in the village in 2012 to help people move towards self-reliance. The cooperative then outlined development plans for the community in phases which was reviewed after three years.

Watson said after establishing the cooperative, they started buying coffee and constructed a road. “Different committees were then set up to look after schools, the clean village programme, health facility, transportation, small business opportunities and skills empowerment for villagers.”

The community now owns three trucks, constructed six permanent houses, connected water supply to homes and is partnering government agencies in rolling out government’s development plans.

