Village signs partnership agreement with Digicel

THE Weduru village in Labuta signed two partnership agreements 12 months apart with Digicel Foundation after opening a health facility co-funded with the Nawaeb district development authority.

The first facility was an elementary school double classroom co-funded by the district.

The Digicel Foundation and Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin shared the K160,000 health post costs while Morobe Governor Kelly Naru spent K33,000 for a health staff house.

Digicel Foundation chief operations officer Rita Abe, project manager Haro Gomara and Siniwin attended on Saturday.

However, local Reuben Yapi enquired why Weduru village had received two facilities 12 months apart instead of one being built in other Labuta villages.

Abe said that the Digicel Foundation had invested K60 million in the last nine years of its operation to build health and education facilities throughout the country.

“Health and education are two essential aspects to human wellbeing apart from other community development initiatives,” Abe said.

Abe said the foundation aimed to create partnership with governments within districts to provide human needs.

Siniwin said that health programmes in Nawaeb had exceeded beyond expectation under health manager Justin Roaming, with many villages encouraging healthy island concept.

“People have to open our hearts and minds to appreciate such partnership programmes as the government alone cannot do it with K10 million district funds” he said.

“The facilities were big enough to cater for additional health services apart from normal outpatient service.”

Like this: Like Loading...