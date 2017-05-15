Villager calls for road upgrading

A CENTRAL villager has called for the upgrading of a deteriorating road linking his Oriopetana village to the main Hiritano Highway.

Andrew Ame Ine’e said the road from Yagu to Oriropetana village was covered by grass and due to negligence, vehicles could not use it and this was affecting thousands of people in his and neighbouring villages that use the road.

“We can’t recognise the road because elephant grass has overtaken it and vehicles could no longer use it,” Ine’e said.

“The road is in bad condition. We need this road link to be upgraded.”

He said that early this year, the Angabanga River flooded its banks and washed away sections of the road as well as his semi-permanent house and food gardens.

Kuni-Gomo local level government president Bona Ine’e said he had raised the issue of the road with provincial assembly but due to funding issues, “I can do nothing”.

He said it was a major feeder road that was under the jurisdiction of the provincial and district administrations to maintain.

“The road condition is beyond our control and it’s mainly due to financial constraints. It’s the work of the provincial and district administration,” Ine’e said.

