Villager picks coffee farming over job

A villager in Bulolo district, Morobe, is now focused on rehabilitating his coffee gardens using a new approach he has learned.

Tom Mangis, one of few locals from Gwapu village who have received at least secondary education, has left the comfort of his full time office jobs in Lae and Port Moresby, to return to Bulolo to assist his extended family find opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

One such way is through coffee production which has been handed down by their elders to the present generation.

Mangis left formal employment and has lived in the village for some years.

He identified odd jobs to generate an income to support his family and create links to other small business opportunities.

There are now many other educated locals like Mangis, who are keen to find income generating opportunities and also create jobs for their fellow villagers and build capacity for their district.

Unfortunately, small business opportunities in other sectors in the rural economy are hard to come by and require significant amount of capital to establish.

But opportunities in agriculture are many as almost 85 per cent of PNG’s population is involved one way or the other in the sector.

