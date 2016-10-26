Villagers access clean water

By ZACHERY PER

PEOPLE from Neroka village in the Lufa district of Eastern Highlands finally have a clean water supply- thanks to local businessman Samuel Naifa.

Naifa opened the tap at their village recently. Mothers and children used to walk for more than a kilometre to fetch water from the Kinikini creek or the Forapi River.

Villager Walford Himeto thanked Naifa for bringing water to their doorsteps.

He said the water supply would also benefit the Seventh-Day Adventist church, Four-Square church and Lutheran church in the area.

Himeto told Naifa that the villagers would take ownership of the water supply.

Naifa owns the Zeb Stationery shop in Goroka and hails from the area.

He said he had experienced the hardship of getting clean water when he lived in the village.

He promised the villagers in 2014 that one day, when he had financial resources, he would provide a reliable water supply for them.

He spent more than K5000 in piping water from Fore mountain into Neroka village so that the villagers can have access to clean water.

Related