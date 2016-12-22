Villagers chase poachers

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

VILLAGERS armed with traditional weapons chased Indonesian poachers for about 30kms towards the border on Saturday night, according to Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau.

Gantau said Bula villagers in Western armed with knives, bows and arrows chased the intruders who were on motor bikes towards the Torassi River.

“In the haste of escaping, the poachers left behind two motor bikes. The motor bikes have been brought back to Bula,” he said.

Gantau said he had written to the Indonesian immigration officials at the border town of Sota to warn the Indonesian citizens from Kondo village not to enter PNG soil and hunt for deer at the Bula plains.

“I have also written to the captain of the PNG soldiers at the Weam border station to patrol the Torassi River to prevent these poachers from coming across,” he said.

Gantau said Indonesians from Kondo village, about 20km from the border, came across the river. The 13 motor cycles were ferried across the inflated tubes.

“They ventured another 30kms into the PNG side to hunt for deer (using) factory-made guns and knives,” he said.

They were targeting the Taunda wild life sanctuary on the Bula plains.

“The poachers not only hunted but also raided and stole food such as water melon and yams from the Bula villagers’ gardens,” he said.

Gantau said angry Bula villagers went after them at about 10pm.

“When the poachers saw the villagers, they quickly got on their motor bikes to escape. But in the rush, they left behind two motor bikes,” he said.

Gantau said Kondo villagers had traditional links to Bula villagers.

