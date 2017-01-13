Villagers contribute to build road

By PETER WARI

A large financial contribution for the construction of a feeder road by a rural community in Southern Highlands has sent a clear message that they did not want to wait for the Government any longer.

People from six council wards in the Poroma LLG, Nipa-Kutubu district contributed K20,000 and 60 live pigs to buy fuel for an excavator and lunch for construction workers.

Those who operate little businesses and public servants contributed 52 fuel drums.

The road work has reached four kilometers already.

Local businessman and community leader Charles Andaiyo who initiated the project contributed K5,000 and provided his excavator for free to be used to construct the feeder road.

Andaiyo presented the money last Dec and said the excavator would be used to build the 10km road through some difficult terrain leading to their villages.

He said people must not always wait for the Government but must try to participate in nation building and do something that would benefit them.

He said after seeing the people’s need for the road, he gave them the excavator and K5,000 as initial funding to purchase fuel but they did much more to support themselves.

“I am overwhelmed with what you have done and it shows the nation that you have been longing for so long to have a road linking your villages. Only God sees the heart of a man and rewards him accordingly,” he said.

Construction work team leader Jacob Pamonda said the road would benefit Kesu, Kusa 1 and 2, Kum 1 and 2 and Upa council wards.

The area has an aid post and few primary and elementary schools.

He said the road would promote more agricultural activity, easy access to schools, health facilities and importantly improve cash flow and public servants would be returning to their villages to be with their families.

“What the people have contributed for the work is not a waste, God will reward them. These people have been struggling because of the negligence by successive governments and finally they are doing something to show this nation that people can do things if their call to the Government falls on deaf ears.

“The poor people shed tears when contributing money and pigs and it showed the hardship they had faced for many years and finally their prayers have been answered,” Pamonda said.

Like this: Like Loading...