Villagers convert to Christianity

VILLAGERS living near Bena Lutheran Church in Eastern Highlands have reconciled with the church elders and apologised for their bad deeds and lack of cooperation.

More than 500 people from surrounding communities turned up at the Bena Lutheran Church grounds last week for the reconciliation ceremony.

Goroka Evangelical Lutheran Church district president Pastor John Mombaino said the reconciliation was a step forward for ELC in the district in terms of the role that it has played to strengthen the faith of Christians.

“I am proud and happy to witness this ceremony because you have dressed up in black with face covered in mud to show that you want to reconcile and turn away from all the bad things that each of you has done in the past years,” he said.

He said this reconciliation would bring new hope and blessings to the Bena community.

“We all want to live peacefully and develop this place so we should do away with all our bad actions and work together as Christians without any differences,” he said.

He told the people during the reconciliation that only the word of God could bring change in their lives, therefore, they should commit themselves to God.

Christians from other denominations such as the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Revival Church also attended the event to witness this ceremony.

To end the ceremony, people were cutting sugar canes as a sign of reconciliation and peace.

