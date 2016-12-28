Villagers get food supplies worth K500,000

VILLAGERS along the Mamba River in Northern received much-needed food supplies worth K500,000 on Christmas Day from the Sohe District Development Authority.

Minister for Community Development and Religion and member for Sohe Delilah Gore, who was at Kikiri Beach to witness the transportation of relief supplies, told The National that the river had been flooded for almost three months affecting food gardens.

All the food gardens along the river are underwater and the people have not had any food so the DDA allocated K500,000 for the relief supplies, Gore said.

“On Friday we had 1600 bags of rice, noodles and salt delivered.

“We estimated 17 dinghies and they couldn’t load all those 1600 bags of rice. So we had to organise more dinghies to take the food.

“It’s really challenging because it cost us lots of money.

“We estimated and purchased 24 drums of fuel drugs but we realised that we have to increase the number.

“We have increased the fuel drums by another 22 so we got the zoom diesel to take the food to Mamba.”

Gore had earlier visited the site by helicopter and saw the devastation caused by the floods and confirmed the villagers needed food.

“It’s timely because it’s Christmas now and they don’t have enough food to celebrate Christmas,” she said.

“We had 30 dinghies that have taken the food supply up the Mamba River.

“We hired almost 14 PMVs to load the food but the road from Popondetta to Kikiri was terribly bad.

“I’m happy all the food has left the beach and people would have some food this Christmas.”

