Villagers grateful for visit

MANAU villagers are grateful to the Oro government and the Youths With A Mission Medical Ships for its third visit to the village.

Village leader Cecil Kindou said the school and health facility at Manau were set up by a missionary in 1920s.

“The service provided by this group is really good and people appreciate it. Starting in 2015, they had started giving us services. This is the third time they are visiting here and we are very thankful,” Kindou said.

“Due to the closure of our health center for three years, the people have found it very hard to receive health service.

“Now these people have come and providing this service. People are appreciative of the service. We are looking forward to seeing them often.”

Eye-patient Robert Somanu Bia said after being examined and given glasses by the YWAM optometry team, he could now see people and things from a distance.

“I feel very good. The distance I wasn’t able to see before. Now I am able to see and I am happy with that. I can see and read the Bible.”

