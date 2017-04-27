Villagers invite PM to opening

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has been invited by villagers in his Ialibu-Pangia electorate in Southern Highlands to open a bridge across the Ombele River.

Access to government services for the Walubu villagers had for years been made difficult because of the Yalo, Andoiwe Lambu and Ombele rivers.

They need to access services at the Ialibu and Pangia stations.

The Ombele Bridge will provide the link they have been seeking.

The Namara tribal leaders invited Ialibu-Pangia MP O’Neill to open the bridge in appreciation of his provision of services in the Ialibu-Pangia electorate.

Namara Ward Two councillor Chief Francis Pongopia and Namara Ward One councillor Buka Ratoa issued the invitation on behalf of the leaders of Walubu village and the neighbouring Epari communities.

Pongopia said he was confident in O’Neill’s leadership due to the development experienced in the district in the past years.

“We are using the opening of the bridge as a show of our great appreciation in solidarity to his leadership,” he said.

The Namara Tribe had paid his K1000 nomination fee last Friday.

“During the opening of the bridge, we will present to him pigs and cows for his significant leadership, not just for the people of Ialibu-Pangia, but for Papua New Guinea as well,” he said.

O’Neill will be accompanied by Department of Works Secretary David Wereh and local leader Dr Uma More.

