Villagers must cooperate with police to stop piracy

I REFER to a news article with the heading, “Villagers welcome arrival of policemen” (The National, Dec 5).

On behalf of 22 wards in Suena, Zia, Yekora, Mawae and Binadere, I wish to express our delight and gratitude on the arrival of the boat and the policemen.

We thank the Morobe provincial government, Huon Gulf district administration, Provincial Police Commander Augustine Wampe, Asistant Police Commissioner (Mamose) Peter Guinness and Police Commissioner Gari Baki for their visions and support for the people of Morobe south.

We also commend Councillor Mathew Dau of Morobe Station for doing a wonderful job as a leader in last four years without fear or favour.

We, the people of Morobe LLG, living around the coast of Morobe Patrol Post, are good, law-abiding people.

But only a few people with sick minds have been involved in illegal activities that has tarnished out image.

I ask the Suena tribes, community, people and youths from, Mayama, Magoro, Zigori, Kobio, Bematu, Bosadi, Mou and Eware to work together with 22 ward councillors and help police force stop sea piracy activities.

Barry Donnea

Bosadi Village,

Morobe Patrol Post

