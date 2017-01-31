Villagers occupying State land

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

DEFENCE Minister Dr Fabian Pok has told Parliament that Manumanu villagers in the Kairuku-Hiri electorate are squatting on State land earmarked for military institutions in Central.

He said last Wednesday the Government had approved K800million to relocate the Taurama Barracks and naval base in Port Moresby to land totaling 2000 hectares.

Pok said the acquisition of the land was done in a transparent manner which the Valuer-General from the Lands Department, Kumul Consolidated Holdings and Defence Department were involved in.

“If people are living on that land, then they are illegally squatting. Living on a land owned by someone else is illegal according to the law,” he said.

“But these are issues that can be worked out through with the Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo and other interested parties to come up with a solution.”

Pok said he wanted to deal with land which had titles and steer clear of customary land.

“So this land has title. That is why we could not consult any landowners. That land is not customary land, it belongs to the State,” he said.

Pok did not say which State agency had title over that land before it was transferred to the defence department.

Sumkar MP Ken Fairweather had questioned Pok which State agency received the first payment of K50 million to acquire the land in the first place.

Like this: Like Loading...