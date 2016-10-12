Villagers open new Sunday school building

By NICHOLAS SIREO

VILLAGERS of Labu Butu in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe are celebrating the opening of a new Sunday school building.

And they are thanking husband and wife Giling and Geamsau Justin who led the drive to have the building completed.

Children had been holding their Sunday classes under trees.

Giling and Geamsau operate a small business in the village and used their own money to fund the building.

Geamsau told The National that it took almost two years to complete it.

She estimates the total cost to be around K40,000.

They gradually purchase materials when they have sufficient funds.

“We used our money because we saw the needs of our children in the village,” she said.

“We are grateful that God has blessed us with our business therefore we built this building as an offering to God to show our appreciation for His blessings,” she said.

She called on the Government and church agencies to place more attention on Sunday schools because it was where a child was taught the gospel at an early age that would help mould and shape children.

