Villagers pay for Muthuvel’s nomination

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel was surprised and touched when the Bali Vitu community in Kimbe handed him a receipt for an election nomination fee they had paid for.

Community leader Nick Tupi organised his people who contributed and paid Muthuvel’s K1000 fee because they had confidence in his leadership and he was fulfilling his promise.

Muthuvel thanked them and the large crowd who turned up to support his nomination.

He said he was blessed to get such support from the people and it showed that they had seen the evidence of developments.

Muthuvel said he was pleased that development partners had confidence in West New Britain and had invested in more than K300 million worth of projects.

