Villagers praised for capturing escapee

THE Rakunai community in Central Gazelle, East New Britain, has been commended for making a citizen’s arrest of an escapee from Kerevat jail.

Acting police commander ENB Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said yesterday Tenaen Tony, 35, from Pilapila village, Balanataman LLG in Rabaul, was serving a 20-year jail trerm for murder when he escaped.

On Monday, between 9am and 10am, Tony and three other accomplices held up a PMV bus at Rakunai.

The suspects, pretending to be passengers, stopped the bus and got on. Tony pointed a homemade gun and a pocket knife at the driver and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

Tabali said that at Vunalaka, the driver stopped, took the keys out of the ignition and walked off.

Tony and the suspects stole K200 cash and a Samsung phone worth K500 and fled.

Tabali said the villagers at Vunalaka and Rakunai, mobilised and apprehended Tony. He was later handed over to police.

