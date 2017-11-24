Villagers praised after handing sorcery suspects to police

A Goroka businessman saved the lives of nine men accused of sorcery by negotiating with members of a village that had been holding them captive in Bena.

Manaka Security Services managing director Obed Zebedee, whose tribesmen were involved, intervened and convinced the villager to let police handle the matter, saving the lives of the nine men.

The nine are from Liorofa village in Upper Bena. The villagers claimed the men had admitted they had been practising sorcery for about two months.

Zebedee reported the matter to police and arranged a meeting where the men were questioned then taken to Goroka Police Station.

“For the first time, people accused of sorcery are not tortured or murdered. I commend my fellow villagers for respecting the rule of law,” Zebedee said.

Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal assigned Eastern Highlands Rural Police Station commander Chief Inspector Andrew Wawia and senior investigator Sergeant Eric Posa to take the accused to Goroka.

Supt N’Drasal thanked Zebedee and the Liorifa villagers for respecting the rule of law and handing over the people they had accused of sorcery.

Like this: Like Loading...